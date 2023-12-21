VH1 green-lights reality show spinoff 'The Impact New York'

A new reality show following the lives and careers of popular New York-based influencers is coming to VH1 in January.

The Impact New York, a spinoff of the original Impact Atlanta series, will give audiences an inside look into what goes on in the worlds of Bernice Burgos and her daughter Ashley Burgos, rapper DreamDoll, Chinese Kitty, Cleotrapa, Ella Rodriguez, Maleni Cruz and Scot Louie.

Each of the one-hour episodes will explore "their real-life private and professional struggles as they balance relationships, parenting, and interpersonal drama."

The Impact franchise is executive produced by Entertainment One and Quality Film, the film and television arm of powerhouse record label Quality Control Music.

The Impact New York premieres Monday, January 22, at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.

