Victoria Monét & Black Music Action Coalition to launch music grant

Ten-time Grammy nominee Victoria Monét has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition to launch this year's Music Maker Grant, worth $5,000.

Named the BMAC x Victoria Monét Music Maker Grant, the money will be awarded to an emerging artist to "aid in economic empowerment" and offer mentorship opportunities for the singer.

The award will be officially announced at BMAC's Grammy Week Music Maker Dinner hosted by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on January 31 in Los Angeles.

The initiative is part of BMAC's ongoing mission to push the current generation of Black artists forward.

"We are honored to partner with Victoria Monét to uplift a young and deserving Black artist and help further their dreams within the music industry," Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, BMAC co-founder, president and CEO, said. "Her story is one of resilience and perseverance and it is in that spirit we will continue to pay it forward. BMAC's mission is to create a more equal playing field by breaking down barriers to entry for our community."

The recipient of the Music Maker Grant will be selected through a nationwide search hosted by BMAC. For more information, visit bmacoalition.org.

