Victoria Monét, Chris Brown among first round of NAACP Image Award winners

Victoria Monét, Usher and Chris Brown were among the first round of winners announced for the NAACP Image Awards in a virtual ceremony Monday night.



Monét was the top nominee in the recording categories with six, and she picked up the trophies for Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Album. Brown also nabbed two awards, for his collaborations with Ciara on "How We Roll" and Davido and Lojay on "Sensational." Usher took home Outstanding Male Artist, while H.E.R. took the Outstanding Female Artist prize.



The Color Purple, which was the overall top nominee with 16 nominations, secured its first win for Outstanding Soundtrack or Compilation Album.



More winners in the non-televised categories will be announced throughout the week, leading up to the televised ceremony, hosted by Queen Latifah, on Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.



Here's the first round of winners from night one of the virtual ceremony:



Outstanding International Song

"Me & U" – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

Brand New Life – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

"All Yours" – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Father's Day – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

"How We Roll" – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

"Sensational" – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Various Producers

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist

"Good Good" – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist

"The Journey" – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

"Cobra" – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album

Jaguar II – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Family Lore – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

The New Brownies' Book – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Rootless – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Historically Black Phrases: From 'I Ain't One of Your Lil' Friends' to 'Who All Gon' Be There?' – Jarrett Hill and Tre'vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

The Talk – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Suddenly We – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Everyone's Thinking It – Aleema Omotoni

