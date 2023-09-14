Victoria Monét joins Buju Banton on new song "Body Touching Body"

Buju Banton recently released his latest track, "Body Touching Body," a buoyant Afrobeats hit featuring Victoria Monét.

The new song is one of 17 included on Buju's latest album, Born for Greatness, released on September 8. It includes appearances from Snoop Dogg and Stephen Marley, son of iconic Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

It's also the second collaboration with Monét following "Party Girls" from the singer's most recent studio project, Jaguar II.

In a video shared to Instagram, Buju described how his partnership with Monét came to be, letting fans know it started with a DM from Monét.

"She dances well, she sings amazing," the Jamaican-born singer said he thought before responding to her message. "I said, 'Sure, send what you're working with.'" And the Caribbean-fused R&B track "Party Girls" was born.

In tandem with the release of Born for Greatness, Buju is scheduled to appear at a pop-up meet-and-greet event September 15 at the Tuff Gong Store departure lounge at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.