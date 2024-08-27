Victoria Monét releases sexy Usher collab “SOS (Sex on Sight)”

Victoria Monét is out with new music.

The R&B star just released a new sexy collaboration with Usher, "SOS (Sex on Sight)," which she says is a song "about desire."

“It’s about the urgency you feel when you need some love, physical touch and quality attention!” Monét shares. “Sometimes that desire can feel as urgent as being rescued from a natural disaster, or in this case rescued from your own sensual urges.”

She adds, “Just like a storm, ‘SOS’ summons and forewarns a lover of the rainfall that is to come and welcomes the beautiful relief from that desire. It feels romantic, playful, sultry and direct.”

"SOS (Sex on Sight)" is the first single Monét is sharing from the upcoming Jaguar II Deluxe, the expanded version of her 2023 album. So far there's no word on when Jaguar II Deluxe will be released.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

