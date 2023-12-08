The wait is over: Nicki Minaj's much-anticipated ﻿'Pink Friday 2'﻿ has arrived

Nicki Minaj decided to spin the block on her seminal debut album Pink Friday, with the release of its long-awaited sequel, Pink Friday 2.

The Young Money project, complete with 22 tracks, boasts features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nicki's labelmate Drake.

Pink Friday 2 is home to previously dropped tracks "Super Freaky Girl" "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" and the most recent, "Last Time I Saw You."

During her monthslong promo run, where she shared song snippets, album cover art, behind-the-scenes studio footage and more teases, Nicki tweeted that the project "is going to be the best album that's been released in years."

It arrived at midnight December 8, the day of Nicki's 41st birthday. She had postponed the album multiple times, most recently delaying her November 17 release date, leaving room for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz to drop their joint album, Welcome 2 Collegrove.

#PinkFriday2Takeover, #NickiMinaj, #NickiMinajTracklist were all trending topics leading up to and at the time of the album's release. Nicki followed along on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a series of tweets referencing the album's "Gag City" — the mythical, digital metropolis that features the same dreamy, pink aesthetic Nicki has long been associated with.

In honor of Pink Friday 2, Nicki's first album in five years, she plans to celebrate alongside fans in concert with her global Pink Friday 2 tour.

Pink Friday 2 is available for streaming on major platforms.

