Watch: first-look trailer for Onyx Collective's new car series Drive with Swizz Beatz

A few months after Onyx Collective — Disney's destination for content made by creators of color — announced the new automotive series by Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz, the brand unveiled the show's official trailer.

"Are you ready? Za za za," Swizz recites his famous phrase at the top of the video. The clip then cuts to a montage of varying car footage shot in multiple locations across the globe.

"My reputation as a renowned, multiplatinum producer, runs parallel to my passion for car," he says.

Drive with Swizz Beatz will bring the legendary hip-hop producer and his oldest son, Nasir Dean — also known by his fashion and modeling moniker, Note Marcato — together as they visit destinations where they'll examine the area's distinctive car culture.

As revealed in the trailer, the duo will travel to Southern California, New York City, Saudi Arabia and Japan, among other locations.

All six episodes of Drive with Swizz Beatz will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting November 16.

