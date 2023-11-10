Watch K Camp "Spin the Block" on love in new music video

By Jamia Pugh

Six months after dropping Spin the Block the EP, K Camp unveils the official music for the album's titular song.

Following the May release of the six-song project, the rapper traveled to major cities across the U.S. with his Spin the Block Tour, performing all of the tracks in addition to a few of his old hits like "What's on your Mind" and "Ice Cold."

Prior to the release of the "Spin the Bock" video, K Camp turned out a host of new singles including his most recent, "Young and Free" along with "Family Tree" and "My Flowers."

Prior to the new music, K Camp confirmed he's "been in the studio" lately.

"If you ready for me to drop new music comment," he told fans.

Check out the "Spin the Block" video on K Camp's official YouTube.

