Watch Keke Palmer's new video for her song "Serious"

Fresh off of her hosting duties at the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards, Keke Palmer's got a new music video out.

It's the accompanying visual for her song "Serious," a breakup ballad about a relationship gone wrong.

"Seem like we fallin' out of place (place)/ Moved you from my space (space)/ Know you pressed 'cause you got me blocked, blocked/ The old me would've stayed, I ain't on that page/ There ain't nothin' left for me to say," she sings.

The start of the video sees a seemingly unconscious Keke coming back to life to haunt and torture a love interest who "can't be serious" about not loving her correctly. After a failed attempt at trying to reprogram the man, Keke walks away from what should've been a successful partnership.

"Serious" is one of four tracks added as the deluxe version of Keke's Big Boss album.

