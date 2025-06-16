Watch Mariah Carey defeat MrBeast in video for 'Type Dangerous'

Dennis Leupold
By Andrea Dresdale

In Mariah Carey's video for her new song "Type Dangerous," she goes up against various shady men -- and one very famous YouTuber.

In the clip, a glammed-up Mariah arrives at a casino and encounters "Mr. Player," who approaches her with a knife hidden behind his back -- but she disarms him with a laser blast from her diamond ring.  Next up is "Mr. Danger," who she accuses of "blocking my light" before tying him up.

Then, it's "Mr. Traitor," who's hanging off the side of a building by his fingertips. She steps on his fingers, and he falls to, presumably, his death. She quickly goes through "Mr. Racer" and "Mr. Dealer," blowing one of them to bits by pressing the button on the key fob to her car.

Next up, it's time for Mariah herself, "Ms. Danger," who's lying on the casino floor surrounded by a bunch of guys who all seem to be writhing in agony, and then appear to die.

The final act introduces the final "mister" and it's none other than Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, the most-subscribed personality on YouTube and the third most-followed creator on TikTok. He approaches her as she stands on the rooftop of a building; she turns to the camera, shrugs and says, "I don't know him." He dissolves into a whirlwind of money and disappears.

It's then revealed that the building on whose roof she's standing is owned by "Bianca Industries." Diehard Mariah stans know that "Bianca" is Mariah's brunette alter ego, who was first introduced in her 1999 video "Heartbreaker."

As for the "I don't know him," that's a reference to Mariah's famous quote, "I don't know her," which she said in 2001 when asked about Jennifer Lopez.

"Type Dangerous" is the first single from Mariah's upcoming 16th album.

