Watch the trailer for fourth and final 'Power Book II: Ghost' season

The next season of Power Book II: Ghost will be the final one. STARZ announced the fourth season of the drama series will return as a two-part installment. The first part airs June 7, and the second premieres on September 6, both at 8 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S.

"This explosive season of 'Ghost' is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise - fans will not be disappointed," said Kathryn Busby, president of programming for STARZ, in a statement. "While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon."

You can now watch the trailer on YouTube.

The June 7 premiere date of Ghost falls on the 10th anniversary of Power's debut on the STARZ platform. The show has also brought about spinoffs Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and the newly announced Origins, about the origin stories of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy.

