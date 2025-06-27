Watch trailer for new Paramount+ series 'Hip Hop Was Born Here'

LL Cool J is showing you where hip-hop was born in a new docuseries on Paramount+. A trailer for Hip Hop Was Born Here finds the rapper taking a trip to the park in the Bronx where DJ Kool Herc founded the genre. Also featured in the clip are Rev. Run, who discusses block parties in his native Queens; Jadakiss, who talks about people using hip-hop as an outlet when music education programs were nixed; and Roxanne Shante, who took credit for giving birth to most MCs.

Hip Hop Was Born Here will chronicle the evolution of the now-global genre, with Big Daddy Kane, Grandmaster Caz, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa and Marley Mal set to make appearances and discuss their contributions to the culture.

"Who would ever think that we could be world famous doing something that we love?" Method Man asks toward the end of the trailer. "I would've never imagined that."

Hip Hop Was Born Here, executive produced by LL Cool J, is set to premiere on July 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.