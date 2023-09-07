"We are back": Rihanna returns with new Puma sneaker collab

Rihanna and Puma have reunited for a new sneaker called the Avanti, set to drop September 15.

"We are back," Rih captioned her Instagram post along with photos of herself sporting the Fenty x Puma collaborative shoe.

The superstar also shared a promotional video that shows off two different shoe designs — the first, a metallic silver edition with the Fenty x Puma logo embossed on the tongue, the other, a black leather version with the logo written in gold.

It's the latest partnership for Rih and the sneaker house after she took several years off focusing on her own beauty and fashion brand, Fenty.

"It's a bit of a family reunion," Rihanna told Vogue.

Rihanna's relationship with Puma dates back to 2015, according to Vogue, starting with the popular Creeper style and expanding into other styles, including faux-fur slide sandals.

After the September 15 release, a second drop is expected sometime this fall.

