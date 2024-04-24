The Weeknd cancels Australia, New Zealand leg of tour

Aussies and New Zealanders may have to wait a bit longer before they can see The Weeknd onstage. The Australia and New Zealand leg of the singer's After Hours Til Dawn Tour has gone from postponed to canceled.

"The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' for Australia & New Zealand is still in process of being rescheduled," reads a statement from producers Live Nation, per Billboard. "Whilst we continue to work through the rescheduling process with the artist, tickets for the existing 2023 tour will be cancelled with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly."

When the new dates are announced, those who held on to their tickets will have priority dibs for new purchases.

The Weeknd's 11-date tour of Australia and New Zealand was originally set to start in November 2023. Two weeks ahead of the start date, however, it was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

