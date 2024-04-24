The Weeknd cancels Australia, New Zealand leg of tour

Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for ABA

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Aussies and New Zealanders may have to wait a bit longer before they can see The Weeknd onstage. The Australia and New Zealand leg of the singer's After Hours Til Dawn Tour has gone from postponed to canceled.

"The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' for Australia & New Zealand is still in process of being rescheduled," reads a statement from producers Live Nation, per Billboard. "Whilst we continue to work through the rescheduling process with the artist, tickets for the existing 2023 tour will be cancelled with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly."

When the new dates are announced, those who held on to their tickets will have priority dibs for new purchases.

The Weeknd's 11-date tour of Australia and New Zealand was originally set to start in November 2023. Two weeks ahead of the start date, however, it was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!