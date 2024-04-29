The Weeknd donates $2 million to UN famine relief efforts in Gaza

Samir Hussein/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

The Weeknd is once again pitching in with his XO Humanitarian Fund.

The artist, born Abel Tesfaye, is donating $2 million from the charitable fund to the United Nations World Food Programme's humanitarian response efforts in Gaza. That money will buy over 1,500 metric tons of wheat flour — enough for more than 18 million loaves of bread, which can feed 157,000 people for a month.

The Weeknd donated $2.5 million in December 2023 to purchase enough emergency meals to feed more than 173,000 people for two weeks.

"With famine looming in Gaza, Abel's generous support will provide vital relief for thousands of Palestinian families who battle the grip of hunger every day," said Corinne Fleischer, WFP's director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!