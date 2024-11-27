The Weeknd reveals 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' release date, sets Rose Bowl concert

It seems The Weeknd has given us all the information about his new album — except when it's coming out. Well, he's finally revealed that minor detail. On social platform X and on his Instagram Story, he posted a graphic that reads, "Hurry Up Tomorrow, 01-24-2025."

Along with that announcement came the news that on Jan. 25, the day after the album's release, The Weeknd will play a one-night-only show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. PT on the artist's official website.

The new album is the third in a trilogy that Weeknd started in 2020 with After Hours and continued with 2022's Dawn FM. So far, we've heard three singles from the project: "Dancing in the Flames," "Timeless" featuring Playboi Carti and "São Paulo" featuring Anitta.

The singer, born Abel Tesfaye, has also announced that he'll be acting in a psychological thriller, also called Hurry Up Tomorrow, opposite Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

Last year, the artist told W Magazine, "The album I'm working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I've said everything I can say."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.