When Glo met Joe: GloRilla visits the White House

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

By Andrea Tuccillo

GloRilla visited the White House on Monday for a Women's History Month reception and got to meet President Joe Biden.

The rapper posted photos from the event on Instagram, including selfies with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a video clip with Biden, Glo says "Yeah Joe!," to which the president replies, "Yeah, well, not Joe, but yeah you!" She responds with a "Yeah Glo!," in reference to her hit song.

She captioned the photos "YEAH JOE 2024."

