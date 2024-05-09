Who's winning on the streaming side of the Kendrick vs. Drake feud?

YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Fans likely have their own ideas of who's ahead in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud, but there seems to be a clear winner when it comes to the actual business side of things.

Billboard reports that K.Dot's Drake diss tracks are doing great in and of themselves: "Euphoria" is currently #11 on the Hot 100, for example. Billboard also notes that even when you remove the diss tracks from his catalog, streams of all his other songs have actually increased 49% since the whole feud started.

The songs Kendrick sampled in those tracks are up in a big way, too. For example, Billboard reports that streams of Teddy Pendergrass' "You're My Latest, My Greatest Inspiration," which is sampled in "Euphoria," are up 76%, while streams of Al Green's "What a Wonderful Thing Love Is," sampled in "6:16 in LA," are up 283%.

As for Drake, streams of his overall catalog are actually down around 5% if you take out his diss tracks "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." Still, Drizzy shouldn't worry too much: Even with the 5% dip, his streaming numbers are still roughly two times as big as Kendrick's.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

