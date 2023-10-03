'Wild 'N Out' star Jacky Oh's death ruled accidental

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

By Andrea Tuccillo

Former Wild 'N Out star Jacky Oh's death has been ruled accidental.

The reality star and longtime partner of DC Young Fly died due to complications from cosmetic surgery, according to People. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner deemed her death accidental, and no criminal charges are being brought against her surgeon.

Jacky, born Jacklyn Smith, passed away in Miami on May 31 at age 33. She rose to fame as one of the Wild 'N Out girls for five seasons and later ventured into entrepreneurship with her own lip gloss line, the J Nova Collection.

Jacky and DC Young Fly had been together since 2015 and shared three children: daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince, who was born just last year.

