"The worst moment ever": Kelly Rowland regrets giving up gender of Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy

Kelly Rowland is fessing up about one of the worst moments in her career, admitting she felt horrible after accidentally revealing the gender of Beyoncé's first daughter, Blue Ivy.

On an episode of Billy Mann's Yeah, I F***** that Up podcast, Rowland was asked about the biggest mistake she's ever made in an interview. Without hesitation, she recalled the time she mistakenly referred to Blue as "she" before Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, made the news public.

"Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of B's baby when she was pregnant with Blue," Rowland said. "That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."

She went on explaining how she didn't even realize she made the mistake until it was brought to her attention.

"It was like such a mistake cus' I was like 'yeah, and she' and I was like 'what are they talking about, I didn't say —,'" Rowland said. She added she felt bad about the mishap because at the time, "it was no one's business."

When asked what happened as a result of the slip-up, Rowland suggested the parents-to-be were "disappointed."

"I felt terrible. Cus' it's not my news," she said. "It was honestly the worst. It wasn't my news to share and I didn't mean it like that. The 'she' just kind of slipped out."

Blue Ivy Carter, now 11 years old, is currently touring alongside her mom on the Renaissance World Tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.