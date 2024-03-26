Wu-Tang Clan adds two more dates to Las Vegas residency

Wu-Tang Clan's Las Vegas residency hasn't yet come to a complete stop, as two more shows have been added to the schedule. The legendary hip-hop group is set to make a return to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas this fall.

"You brought the ruckus this weekend Vegas let's do it all again September 27 & 28!" read a post on the clan's Instagram Monday. "The Saga Continues … Las Vegas Residency"



"The Theater at Virgin Hotels will continue to be our home," the caption continued. "Get there early to get the full experience."

Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency kicked off in February and went on for seven weeks, before surprise guest Redman helped wrap up the stint on Sunday.

Presale tickets are currently on sale, while the general sale starts Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. PT.

