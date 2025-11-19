Wu-Tang Clan Monopoly game coming soon

Wu-Tang Clan is bringing some of their music moments to fans via a newly launched Monopoly game.

MONOPOLY®: Wu-Tang Clan Edition will feature tokens representing the Wu-Tang symbol, a microphone and other items from the hip-hop group, as well as poster art from tour stops and "exclusive Community Chest and Chance Cards showcasing rare Wu-Tang moments and challenges inspired by their journey," according to a press release.

The goal is to bankrupt your opponents, much like it is in the original game, but in addition to buying, selling and developing property, players will be able to do the same with some of Wu-Tang's legendary tour stops.

"Three decades later, The Wu-Tang Clan remains a household name, well-known by fans of all ages," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op Games, the board game and puzzle publisher that launched MONOPOLY®: Wu-Tang Clan Edition. "We are thrilled to merge one of the most influential Hip-Hop groups of all time with one of America's favorite tabletop games in this new edition of MONOPOLY®: The Wu-Tang Clan Edition, and we're so excited to see this title span generations and entertain the whole family."

The limited release of MONOPOLY®: Wu-Tang Clan Edition on the group's website is already sold out; the game will soon be available at select retailers, but a release date has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.