Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time In Shaolin' ﻿to play at the Museum of Old and New Art

Wu-Tang Clan's unreleased seventh studio album, Once Upon a Time In Shaolin, has never seen the light of day ... until now. From June 15 to 24, it will be playing as part of the Namedropping exhibition at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, Tasmania.

The museum's Frying Pan Studios will play the album's songs in 30-plus-minute sessions, giving guests two chances to listen to the album daily. A limited number of passes will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m.

"Final thing on the Wu-Tang bucket list, and probably the only chance you'll ever get to hear it," read a post on the MONA's Instagram. "Run don't walk, bring da ruckus, etc."

Pressed in 2015, Once Upon a Time In Shaolin was sold to "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli for $2 million, then to digital art collective PleasrDAO in 2021 for $4 million. Also in 2021, RZA said the album was "in the wrong hands" under the leadership of Shkreli.

"He made the deal before it was revealed of his character, his personality, and all of the insidious things he would go on to do. That wasn't the guy I met, but he definitely unfolded into that guy," RZA previously said. "Now that PleasrDAO has it, there's an opportunity that a lot these beautiful ideas of what this art can be and how it could expand itself in the world and in its own life of itself, I think the possibilities are there now."

