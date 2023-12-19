Ye + Ty Dolla $ign's ﻿'Vultures' ﻿might drop on New Year's Eve

The upcoming collaborative album between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ignVultures, didn't drop on December 15 as promised, but fans may still get it during the holidays.

A spokesperson for the project told Billboard the album will arrive on December 31, New Year's Eve.

The new music update follows two album-related events, which included a listening party held in Miami that saw the likes of expected album feature artists Lil DurkChris BrownOffset and Ye's daughter North West. Video footage shared by TMZ of a follow-up gathering shows Kanye going on a lengthy rant about Donald Trump and Jewish people, among other topics.

The album's delay could be due to Kanye's alleged issues with clearing tracks for the album, including a Backstreet Boys-sampled song and one that required Nicki Minaj's approval.

As part of the promo run for the much-anticipated project, Ty Dolla $ign took to Instagram to unveil what appears to be the album's 18-song track list.

