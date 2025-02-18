You think you have adult ADHD. Now what?

ADHD Advisor compiled tips for adults who think they have ADHD, along with steps to take to get help and proper support.

When asked to picture someone with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, the common stereotype is a child, usually a young boy, who is disruptive and has a lot of energy. However, as medical professionals and the community at large become more aware of adult ADHD, the CDC now estimates that 15.5 million U.S. adults have it, making up 6% of the population.

ADHD presents differently in adults, particularly women. While all adults with ADHD may become less hyperactive as they get older, they can still experience impulsivity and difficulty staying focused. Symptoms typical in women can be less noticeable, including being easily distracted and failing to pay attention to detail. They can also involve excessive talking or speaking before thinking. Cultural norms and a lack of understanding of the disorder have led many of these women to be written off as being "spacy" or "chatty."

For those who are undiagnosed, shame and feelings of inadequacy are also common, largely due to a lifetime of perceived failure. Guilt over being unable to complete everyday tasks like meeting deadlines or listening to instructions can lead to mistakes at work, exacerbating self-criticism and feelings of low self-worth.

ADHD also impacts executive function, the part of the brain that regulates thoughts and actions to help manage tasks and achieve goals. Executive dysfunction can increase the feeling of being overwhelmed, leading to task paralysis and not knowing where to begin. An August 2024 survey of 1,000 American adults from Ohio State University found that 1 in 4 adults surveyed think they could be experiencing symptoms of undiagnosed ADHD, but only around half of these adults had told their doctor about their concerns.

A woman looking at a laptop. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

1. Research common symptoms and how they manifest

Self-diagnosis is often the first step toward getting support. With ADHD, it's important to note there are three recognized types: inattentive, hyperactive/impulsive, and a combination of the two.

Inattentive ADHD symptoms typically include disorganization, poor time management skills, and trouble focusing. These symptoms can manifest as daydreaming during conversations or meetings, not paying attention to details, or struggling to finish tasks. People often describe those with predominantly hyperactive/impulsive ADHD as fidgety or impatient. They may frequently interrupt others in conversation and find it difficult to wait their turn. People with combined-type ADHD show symptoms equally from both categories.

A woman sitting at a desk, looking at a laptop. (Stacker/Stacker)

Im Yanis // Shutterstock

2. Arm yourself with knowledge

Once you've identified your ADHD type, it's helpful to go deeper and read the latest research on ADHD.

The online magazine ADDitude offers a compendium of articles written by experts on everything from why people with ADHD are more likely to be defensive to tips on how to reduce clutter, a common problem for people with ADHD.

Books like "A Radical Guide for Women with ADHD" by Sari Solden and Michelle Frank can give insight into how ADHD presents in women specifically, while "The ADHD Effect on Marriage" by Melissa Orlov goes into how ADHD symptoms can impact romantic relationships.

The hand of a therapist in focus, with a woman seated across from her in an office. (Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

3. Work with a therapist who specializes in ADHD

One approach to treating adult ADHD is through a combination of medication and cognitive behavioral therapy, which specifically focuses on changing thinking and behavioral patterns. Life-skills coaching can also help some people with ADHD. By working to recognize and manage their symptoms, people with ADHD can improve their coping skills and overall self-esteem, which may be lower in people diagnosed with ADHD later in life.

Find a therapist who specializes in ADHD using websites like PsychologyToday or through mental health platforms.

A social media feed on a phone. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tero Vesalainen // Shutterstock

4. Search for community

Any new health diagnosis can be scary and isolating. But talking to other adults with ADHD can help.

The nonprofit Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder has online forums for adults with ADHD and local chapters throughout the United States that organize meetups and events. Reddit communities like r/adhd and r/adhdwomen offer an anonymous space to learn tips, vent, or feel less alone.

A doctor seated across from a patient. (Stacker/Stacker)

TippaPatt // Shutterstock

5. Get an official diagnosis

Talking to a doctor is the first step to getting diagnosed. While this can usually be done through a primary care provider, a psychologist, psychiatrist, or neurologist can also make the determination.

Remember, you are your own best self-advocate. Harold Meyer, director of CHADD's New York City chapter, recommends people come prepared and have a vision of the desired outcome.

Before the appointment, list and rate symptoms and provide specific examples from your life. For example, instead of saying, "I'm late to work sometimes," keep a record of how many times you were late over an extended period. Talking to family and close friends can offer perspective while opening the door to productive conversations.

According to the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, criteria for an official ADHD diagnosis for people aged 17 and older include having at least five of the listed symptoms, which have negatively impacted school, social, or work life over at least six months.

No matter what steps you take and in what order, treating ADHD is a complex process that will take time, patience, and a little self-love.

Story editing by Natasja Sheriff Wells. Additional editing by Elisa Huang. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.

This story originally appeared on ADHD Advisor and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.