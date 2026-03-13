Singer, Ari Lennox says she wish she made better relationship choices in the past.

Ari Lennox performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Singer, Ari Lennox says she wish she made better decisions when choosing partners in the past. She said she often chose the toxic ones, over the men who were more reserved.