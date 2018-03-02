Win Tickets To SeaWorld

Open the free STAR 94.5 APP now for your chance to win tickets to experience the Seven Seas Food festival at SeaWorld Orlando!

SEVEN SEAS FOOD FESTIVAL RETURNS TO SEAWORLD ORLANDO ON FEBRUARY 17th.

More than 60 unique eats, 70 craft brews, and 50 wines and spirits offer an ocean of flavors

The park will be serving all-new dishes and fan-favorites to accompany world-class entertainment each Saturday and Sunday from February 17 to April 15.

Like all food served at SeaWorld, each item at the Seven Seas Food Festival reflects the park’s commitment to sustainable foods and farming. Beyond delicious flavors, guests will discover dishes that are crafted with organic ingredients, cage-free eggs, regional produce and sustainable seafood. Two all-new culinary markets join last year’s popular booths, offering more sample-sized dishes from around the world.

Seasonal flavors will also take the stage during Seven Seas. From February 17 to March 25, specialty barbeque items will be available featuring the park’s famous short rib, brisket, and chicken. New flavors will join the festival beginning March 31.

To accompany all of the savory and sweet samples sprinkled throughout the park, guests can choose from 70 beers and 50 wines to pair with the specialty food items. Five new beverage and brew huts stationed throughout the park will provide ample opportunities for guests to indulge during the festival. A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found online at this link.

Guest can make their tasting adventure a breeze when they purchase a Seven Seas Sampling Lanyard. With 5, 8 or 15 item Sampling Lanyards, they can choose an assortment of flavors from the festival’s extensive food, beer, and wine line-up to fill their day.

Like all special events at SeaWorld, the Seven Seas Food Festival is included with park admission – including the festival’s concerts and performances at Bayside Stadium.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, visit the SeaWorld website.