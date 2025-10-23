NFL Week Eight Picks!

WHPT 102.5 The Bone The Mike Calta Show NFL Week Eight Picks
Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts in action against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images) (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
By Gustavo Chacon and The Mike Calta Show

We’re closing in on the midway point of the season. The Mike Calta Show has been making picks each and every week. By this point, we pretty much know who are the good teams and conversely, which teams will have high draft picks. That being said the Mike Calta Show NFL week eight picks had consensus with no evenly matched games across the board. How’d they do?

WHPT 102.5 The Bone The Mike Calta Show NFL Week Eight Picks

The Mike Calta Show NFL Week Eight Picks

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!