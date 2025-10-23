We’re closing in on the midway point of the season. The Mike Calta Show has been making picks each and every week. By this point, we pretty much know who are the good teams and conversely, which teams will have high draft picks. That being said the Mike Calta Show NFL week eight picks had consensus with no evenly matched games across the board. How’d they do?
NFL Week Eight Picks!
0
Star Cares
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy
Get the new Star 94.5 app!
You can take Star 94.5 with you, anywhere you go!