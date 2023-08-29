Hurricane Idalia: These Central Florida school districts are closing ahead of the storm

As Hurricane Idalia makes its way toward Florida, Central Florida school districts are monitoring the storm closely and deciding whether or not to cancel classes.

See a list of closures so far below. This list will be updated as more closures are announced.

Marion County Schools

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to shelter preparation in anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia.

All extra-curricular activities planned for Monday afternoon are canceled, except for the Marion Afterschool Program. Students will now have to make up these days due to time already planned into their regular school schedules.

Stay tuned to MCPS’s social media channels for updates regarding school functions.

Read: Tracking Idalia: Where you can pick up sandbags in Central Florida this week

Lake County Schools

Lake County public schools and district offices will remain open on Tuesday, but all after-school events will be canceled with the exception of Extended Learning Centers (ELC), which will be open until 6 p.m. Parents, however, are asked to pick up their children from ELC as early as possible.

Schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday. Villages Elementary and Lost Lake Elementary will be used as storm shelters. Both will serve special needs guests and are pet friendly.

The district expects to re-open schools and offices on Thursday.

Orange County Schools

Orange County Public Schools announced Tuesday that all public schools will be closed on Wednesday.

Officials said all after-school activities will end by 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be canceled for Wednesday.

Officials said they are planning to resume school on Thursday.

Information on make-up days will be released later.

Osceola County Schools

Schools will be in session for a full day on Tuesday as normal. Out of an abundance of caution, all after-school activities and sporting events scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and evening, including Extended Day after-school care and the After the Bell middle school program, are canceled.

Officials have determined that Osceola County public schools will be open on Wednesday.

Flagler County Schools

Flagler Schools Interim Superintendent LaShakia Moore made the decision to close all schools on Wednesday in anticipation of the impending effects of what is now Tropical Storm Idalia. Officials said additional days may be needed depending on the storm’s aftermath.

All outdoor after-school activities planned for Tuesday have also been canceled. However, indoor activities, including extended-day programs, will still take place.

Seminole County Schools

Seminole County Public Schools officials said schools will be closed Wednesday. This includes all after-school activities as well.

Officials are planning to reopen schools on Thursday.

Sumter County Schools

Sumter County Schools officials said students will have early dismissal on Tuesday and no school on Wednesday and Thursday.

Volusia County Schools

Volusia County Schools officials announced Tuesday that all schools will be closed Wednesday.

Officials are planning to reopen schools Thursday.

Brevard County Schools

Brevard County school leaders confirmed Tuesday that all schools will stay open this week.

Universities / Colleges:

University of Central Florida

UCF officials said they do not expect any interruptions to campus operations on Tuesday. Officials said they will provide an update at 2 p.m. on Tuesday about any possible interruptions to Wednesday’s operations.

College of Central Florida

The College of Central Florida will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Idalia. Monday evening classes will continue as scheduled.

The closing is for all sites, including the Ocala Campus, Citrus Campus, Levy Campus, Hampton Center, Appleton Museum and Vintage Farm, as well as online classes. Scheduled activities also have been canceled.

The college plans to reopen Thursday morning for classes and all business operations, weather permitting.

University of Florida

The University of Florida will be closed starting Tuesday at noon. All academic and student-related activities, including classes, online courses and exams, will be canceled.

UF plans to announce the plans to resume classes and campus operations on Wednesday.

Students who live in residence halls on campus should plan to stay there, and those off-campus should follow local and state guidance.

Due to Tropical Storm #Idalia, the UF campus will close and classes will be canceled beginning at noon tomorrow through Wednesday (8/30). All academic and student-related activities, including @UFonline classes and exams, will also be canceled during that time. pic.twitter.com/mp21wqWS0x — FLORIDA (@UF) August 28, 2023

Lake-Sumter State College

Lake-Sumter State College will close all campuses at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and be closed on Wednesday.

This includes the Lesseburg, South Lake/Clermont, Four Corners and Sumterville campuses.

Classes are canceled for Wednesday, and students should watch for updates in specific courses.

LSSC Emergency Alert: All LSSC Campuses will remain open Tuesday August 29 until 5pm and close through Wednesday August 30. All campus locations will be closed at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 29 and all day on Wednesday, August 30. — Lake-Sumter State College (@LSSCedu) August 28, 2023

Keiser University

Keiser University Orlando will close its campus starting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and remain closed Wednesday.

The Keiser University Daytona Beach campus will close on Wednesday.

Students and staff should check the website for updates.

Bethune-Cookman University

Bethune-Cookman University announced it would pivot to online classes starting Wednesday through Friday.

The university will close offices on Tuesday at noon. The dining hall will close Tuesday at 4 p.m., but students can pick up their meals.

Students who choose to evacuate should plan on leaving by noon on Tuesday and notify the residential hall staff.

Barry University

The Barry University School of Law Orlando will transition to remote operations starting on Tuesday.

The campus will be closed on Wednesday and classes are canceled.

The Anesthesiology programs situated in Ocala and Orlando will transition to complete remote operations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Students engaged in clinical experiences located in the trajectory of the approaching storm should adhere to the guidance provided by the clinical site or get in touch with their Program Director for additional instructions.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group