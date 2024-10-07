Hurricane Milton: Have storm-related questions? Call the Hurricane Help Line

ORLANDO, Fla. — 9 Family Connection and WFTV partnered with the Heart of Florida United Way to answer your non-emergency questions during Hurricane Milton. The United Way team is ready to help you.
211 can be reached via phone, text ( text your zip code to 898211) or chat and can help answer any storm-related questions you have about shelters, evacuations and more.
The 211 Information and Referral line is a free and confidential service that connects people to essential health and human services.
A 211 call specialist will connect you with existing resources at local organizations that provide critical services.
Services can include:
- Local Food Banks and Nutrition Programs
- Emergency Housing/Shelter Assistance
- Utility Assistance
- Disaster Relief
- Employment and Education Opportunities
- Veteran Services
- Parent Resources
- Health Care Information
- Crisis and Suicide prevention support
211 can help during a storm with:
- Shelter information and housing assistance
- Where to find sandbags and tarps
- Food, clothing, and hygiene locations
- Special needs registry and medical supplies
- Emotional and crisis support
Heart of Florida United Way’s primary coverage area includes Orange, Seminole, and Osceola counties.
However, HFUW is contracted to support 211 coverage for 10 additional Florida counties as well.
The Florida counties include:
- Citrus
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Hardee
- Highlands
- Lake
- Manatee
- Orange
- Osceola
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- Sumter
What is the difference between 988, 211, and 911?
- 988 is primarily for suicide and mental health crisis care, which is operated in Central Florida by Heart of Florida United Way
- 211 is for information and referrals for health and human services, which is operated in Central Florida by Heart of Florida United Way
- 911 is for dispatching emergency medical, fire, or police
