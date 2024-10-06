LIVE: Tropical Storm Milton on track to become a hurricane before midweek,

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Milton will gradually gain strength Sunday and will most likely become a hurricane by Sunday evening.

11:34 a.m. update:

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm MIlton’s landfall.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 51 Florida counties ahead of the storm, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

11 a.m. update:

Tropical Storm Milton continues to gradually strengthen.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane by this evening.

Milton remains on track for a midweek landfall on Florida’s west coast.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the northern coast of the Yucatan.

No other advisories issued yet.

Milton 10/6

10:39 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service said a flood advisory has been extended to 12 p.m. for portions of Brevard County.

Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches are expected.

10:25 AM | Flood Advisory has been extended in time through noon today for portions of Brevard County. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/YsUpSkLKOJ — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 6, 2024

8:18 a.m. update:

Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Winds of 60 miles per hour.

Gradual strengthening will continue today and Milton will most likely reach hurricane status this evening.

A tropical storm watch is in place for parts of Mexico.

No additional advisories have been issued yet.

Milton 10/6

7:00 a.m. update:

Tropical Storm Milton is forecasted to rapidly intensify as it moves over very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

It will approach Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, by Wednesday afternoon.

Central Florida residents should start making hurricane preparations on Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions will likely be present for much of Central Florida by Wednesday at the earliest.

Heavy rain, strong winds, isolated tornadoes and power outages will all be possible by the middle of the week and move off our east coast by Thursday morning.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Tropical Storm Milton moving towards Florida Tropical Storm Milton will gradually gain strength Sunday and will most likely become a hurricane by this Sunday evening.

6:00 a.m. update:

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will join him.

WTV Channel 9 will carry the press conference on-air and on wftv.com.

On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties ahead of the Tropical Storm Milton, including all of Central Florida.

Tropical Storm Milton is now slowly organizing in the Gulf and is on track to become a major hurricane as it nears Florida.

The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed winds of 45 mph, indicating Milton is strengthening.

The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night and could be a Category 3 major hurricane Tuesday night in the eastern Gulf.

