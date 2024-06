In this Dec. 3, 1984 photo, Michael Jackson performs with his brothers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The trailer for "Leaving Neverland," the documentary on men who accuse the singer of molesting them as boys, was released Feb. 19.

In this Dec. 3, 1984 photo, Michael Jackson performs with his brothers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The trailer for "Leaving Neverland," the documentary on men who accuse the singer of molesting them as boys, was released Feb. 19.

Hard to Believe it’s been 15 Years ago today that we lost Michael Jackson. I remember where I was when I got the news. I was at my part time job at a department store while in college, and no one could believe it. Let me know what you were doing when you heard the tragic news.





- DJ Millennium

Weekdays: 2am-5am

Saturdays: Midnight - 7am