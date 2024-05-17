Advertise With Us

Contact Information:

Normand Levy, General Sales Manager, Normand.Levy@cmg.com, 321-281-2083

Station Overview

Star 94.5 WCFB is Central Florida’s Exclusive Upscale African-American Adult Radio Station.

Format : Urban AC - Orlando’s R&B

: Urban AC - Orlando’s R&B Target Audience : African-American Adults 25-54

: African-American Adults 25-54 Audience Breakout : Female 60% Male 40%

: Female 60% Male 40% Coverage: Orlando Metro including: Orange, Osceola, Volusia, Seminole, Brevard, Sumter and Lake Counties

What We Offer

On-Air advertising solutions

Commercials

Remotes

Sponsorships

Endorsements

Events

Online advertising solutions

Email Marketing

Streaming Commercials

Featured Advertiser Listings

Custom Channels

Sponsorships

Banners / Display Advertising

Want to be spotlighted?

Becoming a Spotlighted Advertiser is open to all on-air advertisers as a way to extend your advertising campaign and provide additional reach with our listeners on our web site searching for client information. Spotlight Advertisers receive Featured Advertiser Listings which include prominent display in our Recent On Air Advertiser list, On demand replay of the on-air commercial, a link to the advertiser web site, a link to a special offer, coupon or more information page on our site, the ability for users to watch a slide show or video about the service or product being advertised plus a premium listing in our site’s city business directory (where available) and of course, spotlight search results appearing with any searches using keywords from the advertiser’s on-air advertisement.

Digital Marketing Solutions

CMG Local Solutions is a digital marketing agency Orlando locals rely on to take their business to the next level.

When your company needs more customers, you need to team up with our people at CMG Location Solutions. Our top-notch team of expert marketers stand ready to strategize, create, and manage your next campaign. We’re the best of the best, and that’s the only group of people you should ever work with.

CMG Local Solutions is a marketing agency Orlando, Florida businesses can trust. From service businesses to local restaurants, we help increase your company’s revenues and guide it to success. Our brand has access to large audiences and insightful statistics that are perfect for your company’s next advertising campaign.

We have helped many companies in growing their sales through our effective marketing strategies. If your company needs help with marketing, we’re the best option to reach out to. We’re here to ensure that your brand is recognized and your products or services sold. Marketing is a specialized task that you should only allow experts to conduct. We are those experts that are ready to help take your business to the next level.

With access to powerful statistics and specific audiences, your company’s products or services will be advertised to the right people at the right time. Not only will the right people see your advertisements, but they will see it multiple times through our state-of-the-art retargeting strategies through social media and Over the Top (OTT) methods.

Contact CMG Local Solutions now to start an effective marketing campaign that puts your products or services in front of the best audiences. You need to team-up with the marketing professionals at CMG who have created and managed thousands of successful marketing campaigns for a wide variety of clients. With a track record like this, it just makes sense. Contact us today!





© 2020 Cox Media Group