Important Storm Links

The National Hurricane Center Radar

The National Hurricane Center gives guidance on projected forecast, status changes in the storm, and expected rainfall & storm surge totals. If you have any questions about a storm this will be where they get answered.

Publix to not make hurricane cakes this year

The statement isn’t new, however. the company posted the policy on its Q&A page as they “prepare and respond to Hurricane Ian.”

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Are You Prepared?

Outside of the House

Inside of the House

Evacuation and Insurance

Tips for coping with the stress after a hurricane

How will you cope? Authorities and mental health professionals offer these tips. There is the rush to prepare, the nervous anticipation, the unsettling period during the storm, the loss of property, scavenging gas, or just living without power for a few days.

