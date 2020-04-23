newsletter
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy. STAR 94.5 has partnered with community organizations to conduct events and workshops to re-enforce the three key initiatives. As a result, STAR 94.5 has successfully touched thousands of lives and donated nearly $60,000 to our community.
STAR 94.5 is proud to let our listeners know that True Health, Osborne & Francis Law Firm, and McCoy Federal Credit Union support STAR Cares and all of the STAR Cares initiatives and programs.
Jini Thornton's Money Tip Update keeps you informed of what you should be keeping your financial eye on. From credit card debt, to investing for your future, Jini says it in a way we can all understand!
True Health CEO Janelle Dunn stopped by to speak to our very own JoJo about being a STAR CARES partner, what True Health can offer, and more.
