Star Cares

STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy. STAR 94.5 has partnered with community organizations to conduct events and workshops to re-enforce the three key initiatives. As a result, STAR 94.5 has successfully touched thousands of lives and donated nearly $60,000 to our community.

STAR 94.5 is proud to let our listeners know that True Health, Osborne & Francis Law Firm, and McCoy Federal Credit Union support STAR Cares and all of the STAR Cares initiatives and programs.