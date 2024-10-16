The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards show was taped Oct 8th in Vegas, and aired last night (Oct 15), hosted by Fat Joe.

Kendrick Lamar was named Hip Hop Artist of the Year And song of the year was his Drake diss hit, “They Not Like Us.” That viral song also won Best Hip Hop Video. K. Dot won in a few other categories as well. (Now we’re definitely ready for his Superbowl halftime appearance in 2025!)

Nicki Minaj won Hip Hop Album of the year with, “Pink Friday 2″ (all the Barbz are probably beaming right about now! LOL!) Sexyy Red picked up the Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist award.

Congratulations to all the winners recognized for their impact on Hip Hop.

Check out the winners list: https://bit.ly/40ajtDR

