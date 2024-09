City of DeLand T.U.R.N. Festival 2024 Over the weekend, the City of DeLand's Spring Hill neighborhood celebrated with another T.U.R.N. Festival (To Unite Rebuild and Network). There was live music, dancers, and a fashion show in addition to food and merch vendors and community resource info. It was a great time!

Thank you to everyone who was able to attend this event celebrating community and togetherness.

Hope to see you next year!