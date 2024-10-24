A$AP Rocky’s trial has begun: He’s facing felony gun charges in California

A$AP Rocky: The rapper was in a Los Angeles court on Monday. (Allison Dinner-Pool/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna’s bae and father of her two children, is on trial facing felony gun charges. He’s accused of firing a gun twice in the direction of Terell Ephron (formerly ASAP Relli), following an argument back in November of 2021.

If convicted on all charges, Rocky could serve up to 24 years in prison. We’ll see how this turns out. In addition to his family responsibilities, A$AP Rocky has some career moves lined up including being co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, and a fourth studio album set for release this fall.

Read more on the story from MSN: A$AP Rocky trial begins: Breaking down the felony assault case

