Adam Driver reteams with Jim Jarmusch for new film with Cate Blanchett

Adam Driver is reteaming with Jim Jarmusch for his upcoming film Father Mother Sister Brother.

The news, first reported by Variety, marks the third collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker. Driver previously starred in Jarmusch's films Paterson and The Dead Don't Die.

Driver joins a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat.

The film, which is a triptych, follows three separate stories: “Father,” “Mother” and “Brother Sister.” Each story takes place in a different country. The film revolves around adult children and their relationships with their distant parents and siblings.

The “Father” section is set in the northeastern coast of the U.S., and the “Mother” section takes place in Dublin, Ireland, while “Sister Brother” is set in Paris, France.

The film's official description calls Father Mother Sister Brother a "comedy interwoven with threads of melancholy," also saying it is "quiet, observational and non-judgmental."

