All set for another year of celebrating the City of DeLand

The T.U.R.N. Festival is Saturday, September 7, 2024

Spring Hill TURN Festival 2024 Let's visit my DeLand hometown. Everyone's invited to the celebration

By JoJo

It’s another celebration planned for my DeLand hometown, and in particular, the community of Spring Hill. It’s where I grew up and there are many old friends and family still there. The community is thriving and we’re celebrating!

This year’s T.U.R.N. Festival (To Unite. Rebuild & Network) is scheduled for Saturday, September 7, 2024, 12pm-6pm at Spring Hill Park, 903 S. Thompson St, Deland.

There are plenty live performances lined up, plus food vendors, crafters, and community resource information will be available as well.

Admission is free and everyone’s invited for a family-friendly good time!

I’ll see you there!

