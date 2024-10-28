Another 90′s action-comedy sequel is on the way from Martin Lawrence

Martin’s production company Run Tel Dat is in early development on the project

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening at Silver Spot Cinema. MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Will Smith attends the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening at Silver Spot Cinema on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

By JoJo

Ready for more Martin Lawrence? After the success of the latest Bad Boys movie with Will Smith, reports are saying Martin is working on a sequel to his 1999 movie, “Blue Streak.”

It’s the one where Martin plays a jewel thief who tries to retrieve a diamond that he left behind at a police station. He ends up pretending to be an officer to search the building, but actually gets partnered with a real detective.

I loved Blue Streak. I thought it was funny. I wish Martin even more success with the sequel. I hope he’s up for the action!

Read more about the upcoming film from an MSN article: Martin Lawrence Developing Sequel To Another ‘90s Action-Comedy After Bad Boys Success

JC Olivera/Getty Images


