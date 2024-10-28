Another 90′s action-comedy sequel is on the way from Martin Lawrence

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence attend the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening at Silver Spot Cinema. MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 05: Will Smith attends the "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" Miami Screening at Silver Spot Cinema on June 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo By Larry Marano © 2024 (Larry Marano/Larry Marano)

Ready for more Martin Lawrence? After the success of the latest Bad Boys movie with Will Smith, reports are saying Martin is working on a sequel to his 1999 movie, “Blue Streak.”

It’s the one where Martin plays a jewel thief who tries to retrieve a diamond that he left behind at a police station. He ends up pretending to be an officer to search the building, but actually gets partnered with a real detective.

I loved Blue Streak. I thought it was funny. I wish Martin even more success with the sequel. I hope he’s up for the action!

JC Olivera/Getty Images



