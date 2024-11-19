Back to the gym with your workouts? Consistency is the key

You gotta show up regularly

JoJo with trainer Rick Pierre

By JoJo

After a few months of being lazy! (I have to call it what it was), I’m back to my “in the gym” workouts. As my personal trainer, Rick Pierre co-owner of On the Move Fitness Winter Park has been telling me off and on over the past 20 years, “Consistency is the key.”

He’s right. My best results happen when I show up regularly with a positive mindset. I ain’t gon’ lie, there are many days when I’d rather just sleep in, but those are the days when I have to press a little harder. I have to remind myself that I always feel a whole lot better physically and mentally after giving my body some exercise.

As we move into the holiday season, I want to get a head start on some of that holiday eating that inevitably will happen. However, I’ll continue to make my 3 times a week visits to see Rick. (I affectionately nicknamed him “He-Man!” LOL!)

After all, “consistency is the key!”

JoJo with personal trainer Rick Pierre




