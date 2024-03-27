The ’Bad Boys 4′ Trailer is officially here!

Peacock

By Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas

Sony Pictures is teasing the new movie Bad Boys 4.

The trailer and official title for the movie was released on Tuesday.

Bad Boys 4, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise, is called Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Lorenzo Thomas

Lorenzo “Ice-Tea” Thomas

Lorenzo Ice-Tea Thomas is a radio and TV personali-tea who has an abundance of talents and is now Star’s Afternoon Drive host each weekday. His charismatic personality also landed Lorenzo many opportunities to conduct interviews on Red Carpet with celebrities like Michelle Obama, Lebron James and Jay Z!

