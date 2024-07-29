BELAC Childhood Cancer Awareness Foundation’s annual 5k fun run/walk

Amperell Williams with JoJo Executive Director of the BELAC Childhood Cancer Awareness Foundation, Amperell Williams, with Star 94.5's JoJo at the BELAC Annual 5k Fun Run/Walk 2024

The BELAC Childhood Cancer Awareness Foundation supports families battling pediatric cancer. One of their annual events is a 5k fun run/walk held each year at Bill Frederick Park at Turkey Lake in Orlando.

This event has been on my calendar for several years.

Congratulations to Executive Director, Amperell Williams, and her entire team on another successful event. Here’s praying that pediatric cancer soon becomes a thing of the past. In the meantime, let’s support the efforts of this organization, and others, seeking to help families in the fight.

