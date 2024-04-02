A "beyond devastated" Angie Harmon says delivery person shot and killed family dog

Actress Angie Harmon said this week that her family dog was shot and killed by a man delivering groceries to her North Carolina home.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot& killed our precious Oliver," the actress wrote in an Instagram post Monday. "He got out of his car, delivered the food& THEN shot our dog."

Harmon said her home's security camera was being charged at the time of the incident and hadn't recorded anything.

"The police let him go [because] he claimed 'self defense.' He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn," Harmon wrote.

"He shot our dog with my daughters& myself at home& just kept saying, 'yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did,'" Harmon wrote. "We are completely traumatized& beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved boy& family member. #RIP OLLIE."

The Rizzoli & Isles star claimed the delivery person's identity didn't appear to match the name on the Instacart app.

When reached by Good Morning America, Instacart, which offers grocery delivery services in all 50 states, said it was "deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident."

The statement continued, "We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform. We have been in direct contact with the customer and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a delivery driver told officers on Saturday that he was delivering food at the home when the dog attacked him and he fired a single shot in self-defense. The police also said another dog was present at the home but "did not attack."

"No criminal charges have been filed in relation to this incident," the police added.

