Carrie Bradshaw is back in 'And Just Like That...' season 3 trailer

If you can't help but wonder when the season 3 trailer for And Just Like That... will arrive, then you're in luck.

Max released the trailer and release date for the third season of the original series on Tuesday. It premieres May 29 and will drop new episodes every Thursday. The 12-episode season 3 will conclude on Aug. 14.

The show is a continuation of the popular HBO series Sex and the City. It "follows Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, Seema, and LTW navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex, and friendship in their 50s in New York City," according to its official logline.

Sarah Jessica Parker stars as Carrie Bradshaw, and this time around she's facing something almost every New Yorker has had to deal with.

"There's nothing like summer in New York City," Carrie says in her signature voice-over during the trailer. "With its hot days and even hotter nights, something new and unexpected always awaits."

Cut to: an infestation of rats taking over Carrie's apartment. "Prancing around like in The Nutcracker," she jokes.

The new trailer also shows off other developments in Carrie's life, such as where she stands with her beau, Aidan, and a new career pivot into writing fiction.

"Life is a story we get to write every day," Carrie says during the trailer. "And when the plot twists, we can choose to embrace a new chapter."

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Cathy Ang, Mehcad Brooks, Jonathan Cake, Mario Cantone, Niall Cunningham, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Alexa Swinton, Dolly Wells and John Corbett also star in season 3.

Michael Patrick King develops and executive produces the show, which follows characters based on the book by Candace Bushnell and made popular in the HBO series from Darren Star.

