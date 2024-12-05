Celebrate National Cookie Day

I’ve never met a cookie I didn’t like

Cookies Subway fans can celebrate National Cookie Day (Dec. 4) with a chance to win a free cookie every day through the end of the year. (Subway)
By JoJo

According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, National Cookie Day on December 4th serves up a sweet treat. Bakers across the country warm up the ovens for holiday baking, and we enjoy giving tins of cookies to friends and family all season long.

Turns out we have the Dutch to thank for creating cookies. The English word “cookie” is derived from the Dutch word koekie, meaning “little cake.”

Do you have a favorite cookie? I can’t say that I do. I love Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin, Snickerdoodles, Chocolate Chip, and the list goes on. That list includes EVERYTHING the Girl Scouts sell! LOL!

So far, I’ve never met a cookie I didn’t like!

Read more about the origin of cookies: https://www.nationaldaycalendar.com/national-day/national-cookie-day-december-4

Cookies (Photo by Peggy Cormary for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!