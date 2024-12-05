Subway fans can celebrate National Cookie Day (Dec. 4) with a chance to win a free cookie every day through the end of the year.

According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, National Cookie Day on December 4th serves up a sweet treat. Bakers across the country warm up the ovens for holiday baking, and we enjoy giving tins of cookies to friends and family all season long.

Turns out we have the Dutch to thank for creating cookies. The English word “cookie” is derived from the Dutch word koekie, meaning “little cake.”

Do you have a favorite cookie? I can’t say that I do. I love Peanut Butter, Oatmeal Raisin, Snickerdoodles, Chocolate Chip, and the list goes on. That list includes EVERYTHING the Girl Scouts sell! LOL!

So far, I’ve never met a cookie I didn’t like!

Read more about the origin of cookies: https://www.nationaldaycalendar.com/national-day/national-cookie-day-december-4