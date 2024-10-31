Celebrity Halloween costumes for 2024. Very clever!

Leave it to the celebs to go all out for Halloween! Every year I look forward to checking out how creative they are with their costumes. There are some really good ones once again this year.

Three ladies chose to honor actress Hallie Berry by transforming into some of her iconic movie characters. Halle Bailey as “Jinx” from the James Bond film, “Die Another Day,” Tyla as Halle Bailey’s character in “The Flintstones,” and Coi LeRay as Halle Berry’s “Catwoman.” They all nailed it! Ciara also ate and left no crumbs dressed as Naomi Campbell ripping the runway!

One of my faves is Lizzo as a box of Ozempic! LOL! LizzOzempic, a great clapback referencing a South Park episode that parodied her and her recent weight loss earlier this year.

Check out several others with their Halloween costumes on display. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show highlighted quite a few: The Best Celebrity Costumes 2024

