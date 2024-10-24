Check out the trailer for “One of Them Days” starring Keke Palmer and Sza

They got plenty jokes in this comedy film

Keke Palmer hosts inauguration for children

By JoJo

I’m looking forward to seeing R&B superstar Sza in her film debut appearing alongside veteran actor Keke Palmer. They’re starring in the upcoming comedy, “One of Them Days.”

They’re best friends and roommates Dreux and Alyssa. And when Alyssa’s boyfriend runs off with their rent money, things get real crucial as the ladies scramble to try and keep a roof over their heads.

MSN has more info on the movie, which is set to hit theaters Jan 24th.

It looks like it’s gonna be really good. Check out the trailer: Keke Palmer and SZA Run Low on Time and Money But Not Jokes in ‘One of Them Days’ Trailer

