Cox Media Group Birthday bash

Making staff meetings fun

Asthma Champion Award Acknowledgment

By JoJo

Here at Cox Media Group, we host monthly staff meetings disguised as birthday parties! Which always makes the atmosphere super fun. We celebrate those who have birthdays within each month, welcome those who are new to the company, plus there’s always plenty of food for everyone as well. That’s one of the biggest highlights of each gathering.

But we do manage to discuss business and also acknowledge staff members’ achievements outside of the company. I was humbled and honored when my boss, J.C. Campese spotlighted my recent Asthma Champion Award from the Florida Asthma Coalition.

Thanks J.C. and all my fellow CMG employee family for always supporting my passion projects!

